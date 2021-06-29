High Court Limit On Patent Challenges To Spur More Fights

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision narrowing, but not eliminating, a doctrine that prevents inventors from challenging their own patents opens numerous questions about exactly when such attacks are permitted under the court's revised standard, attorneys say. The Federal Circuit has long treated the rule, known as assignor estoppel, as a bright-line test: If inventors assigned their patent to someone else, they could not later argue that it is invalid. In a 5-4 opinion Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a call to abolish the rule, finding that it is "well grounded in centuries-old fairness principles." However, the justices held that the "Federal Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS