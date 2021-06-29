10th Circ. Mostly Upholds Okla. Mandatory Bar Dues

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday rejected an Oklahoma attorney's contention that mandatory bar dues for attorneys are barred under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus ruling, which blocked mandatory union membership and dues for public employees. The appellate court did ask the Western District of Oklahoma to allow the attorney, Mark E. Schell, to conduct discovery on whether requiring lawyers to join the bar violates their right to freedom of association. In its ruling on bar dues, the three-judge appellate panel rejected Schell's contention that because the Supreme Court has overruled by implication its 30-year-old decision in Keller v. State Bar of...

