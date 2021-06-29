Bus Maker Can't Duck Suit Over Foot Crushed By Bookmobile

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday revived claims against a Georgia-based bus manufacturer in a suit alleging one of its vehicles crushed a man's foot after it was converted to a bookmobile, saying the trial court's finding that it didn't have sufficient contact with California "cannot be squared with the record." The three-judge panel sent Daniel Rossa's claims against Blue Bird Body Co. back to the trial court for further proceedings, as Blue Bird's presence in the state — including relationships with a number of auto service providers — is enough to defeat Blue Bird's bid to quash service of summons...

