Attys DQ'd For Using 'Twisted Logic' In Calif. Pot Co. Dispute

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday upheld a decision to disqualify a law firm involved in a multipronged dispute involving control of a cannabis cultivator, saying the lawyers used "twisted logic" to justify representing multiple parties in the matter. The unpublished decision arose from a tangled conflict between two sets of investors battling for control of California-based cannabis grower Cultivation Technologies Inc. and a slew of lawsuits in which law firm Catanzarite Law Corp. made appearances. Specifically, the appeal focused on Catanzarite's work as counsel for shareholders in a derivative action against CTI, as well as its representation — purportedly on...

