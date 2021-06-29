3rd Circ. Tosses Bankrupt Casino's $50M License Fee Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt developer of a failed Philadelphia casino can't sue the state to get back $50 million it paid for a slot machine license because the license was not the developer's "property," a Third Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. Philadelphia Entertainment and Development Partners LP cannot sue Pennsylvania to recover its license fee because the license was not property over which the bankruptcy court had jurisdiction in PEDP's adversary proceeding, which had claimed the state's 2010 revocation of that license was effectively a "fraudulent transfer" under the Pennsylvania Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, the appellate court said. "If PEDP cannot show it had...

