High-Ranking DOD Official Suspended Over Alleged Data Leak

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense official chosen to launch a new cybersecurity program for government contractors has been placed on leave amid allegations of disclosing classified information, her attorney confirmed Tuesday. Katie Arrington, the DOD's chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment and head of the department's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, program, was placed on leave on May 11 and has had her security clearance suspended, her attorney, Mark Zaid, said. In a tweet, Zaid said that the National Security Agency, which had raised concerns with the DOD, had not provided an explanation for those concerns. "Our client...

