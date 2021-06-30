EssilorLuxottica To Go Ahead With GrandVision Deal

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Essilor Luxottica announced it will move forward with a $6.5 billion deal to acquire GrandVision, just two weeks after EU arbitrators found the Dutch retailer had breached its obligations under the agreement. In a statement Tuesday, the global eyewear conglomerate said it will complete its purchase of a 76.72% controlling interest in GrandVision on July 1. "After assessing all our options, we have made the decision to proceed with the completion of the deal without further delay," said CEO Francesco Milleri and Deputy CEO Paul du Saillant. "The strategic rationale of the transaction remains strong and unchanged, and after two years...

