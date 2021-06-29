Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Says It Owes No Coverage In Cannabis Explosion Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. told a California federal court on Tuesday that it doesn't owe a laboratory equipment supplier coverage for a suit brought by a man injured when one of the supplier's glassware exploded during the production of a cannabis product. 

In a six-page complaint, the insurer said an exclusion for injuries and damages occurring outside Summit Industrial Supply's premises barred coverage for the supplier. Summit had already sold the marijuana producer its glassware when it exploded in the process of creating a crystaline cannabis concentrate, according to the complaint.

Nautilus has retained counsel to defend Summit in the suit, according...

