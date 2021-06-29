'Walking Dead' Producers' Claims Back From The Grave

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Tuesday that he is not inclined to dismiss major elements from an amended complaint brought by the producers of "The Walking Dead" accusing the AMC Network of cheating them out of their fair share of profits on the show, despite AMC's argument it would contradict his previous findings during a mini-trial. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley made his thoughts on AMC's demurrer and motion to strike the producers' third amended complaint known in a tentative ruling issued to the parties before a remote hearing that would allow a claim for a breach of the implied covenant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS