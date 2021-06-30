10th Circ. Clears Insurer Of Coverage For Dumbbell Assault

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A split Tenth Circuit has sided with Owners Insurance Co. in a suit over whether it was obligated to settle claims on behalf of a client who allegedly assaulted another man with a dumbbell, saying an insurer's duty to settle is not "absolute" under Utah law. The panel on Tuesday affirmed a summary judgment against Thomas Brooks, who had initially sued Jacob Dockstader, an Owners policyholder who admitted to hitting Brooks with the dumbbell during a fight. Dockstader is not a party to the appeal. According to court documents, Brooks and Dockstader had gotten into a fight in a Utah gym...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS