InventHelp Must Face Disclosure Claim In Pa. Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to toss part of a proposed class action accusing invention marketer InventHelp of scamming would-be inventors, adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation that the company is barred from arguing that a related entity did not have to disclose certain information to potential clients. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon denied InventHelp's partial motion to dismiss an American Inventors Protection Act claim from a proposed class action accusing the company of engaging in a scam that defrauded aspiring inventors out of millions of dollars. The inventors allege that InventHelp and affiliates Western InventHelp...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS