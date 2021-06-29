Amazon Gets 5th Circ. 'Seller' Win After Texas Court Weighs In

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Having received guidance from the Texas Supreme Court that Amazon cannot be held liable for third-party products that are shipped and fulfilled by Amazon, but not manufactured by the company under its brand, the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday reversed a lower court's decision that Amazon is a "seller" under the state's law. The circuit asked the Texas high court in December to resolve the question as part of a lawsuit brought by an Amazon customer who sued the company for selling an allegedly defective remote from a third party after her 19-month-old daughter ingested the remote's battery and injured her esophagus....

