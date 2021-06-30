$83M Deal Chops Smithfield From Direct Buyers' Pork Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Smithfield Foods has reached a tentative $83 million settlement to resolve antitrust claims in Minnesota federal court from direct buyers that accuse giants in the meat industry of scheming to inflate pork prices, the company said. The settlement, which must get a federal judge's approval, would clear up claims against Smithfield Foods Co. from food distributors and grocers that buy meat directly from producers. Smithfield has also been named in other suits wrapped into the multidistrict litigation, including claims from indirect purchasers. Generally the proposed class actions filed in 2018 allege that Smithfield and other large producers, with help from an industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS