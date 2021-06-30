Del. Justices Mull Bid To Kill 'Dual-Natured' Damage Claims

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A long-running controversy over whether direct claims in combined direct-derivative actions can survive when mergers or buyouts vaporize derivative rights landed before Delaware's justices Wednesday, along with concerns over double recoveries and "outlier" precedents. At the center of the appeal was the effect of the Delaware Supreme Court's 2006 decision in Gentile v. Rossette on a stockholder suit challenging both directly and derivatively, on behalf of the company, a $650 million Terraform Power Inc. private stock placement in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in 2018. A later stock-for-stock deal that took Terraform private stubbed out the derivative claims, since no public stockholders...

