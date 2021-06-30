Apple Settles Copyright Fight Over Song In 'Amazing Stories'

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. and NBCUniversal Media LLC have reached a settlement with a Bay Area hip hop producer to end a copyright lawsuit that claimed the Apple TV+ show "Amazing Stories" featured one of his songs without permission. Approved Tuesday by a California federal judge, the deal will resolve accusations filed last year by Darell Jackson that the second episode of the new Apple TV+ series prominently features "Side Show" — a 1989 track produced by Jackson's JED Productions. The lawsuit claimed the song, performed by an Oakland rapper, was used prominently in an episode because the song has "specific relevance to...

