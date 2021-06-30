Fla. Gov. Signs Bill Overturning Key West Cruise Ship Ban

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a transportation bill Tuesday that blocks three voter-approved amendments to the Key West city charter to ban large cruise ships from docking at the island because of health and environmental concerns. DeSantis signed S.B. 1194, a general transportation bill that included a last-minute amendment blocking local ballot initiatives and referenda that attempt to restrict maritime commerce in a port based on vessel size, number of passengers, source or type of cargo or environmental or health records of a ship. The bill applies retroactively to any ballot initiative that was adopted before July 1, 2021. The only...

