Fla. Trans Athlete Ban Violates Title IX, Suit Says

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims Florida's ban on transgender girls participating in women's school sports violates Title IX and athletes' constitutional rights, the first of several legal challenges coordinated by the Human Rights Campaign expected in states that have passed similar laws. Filing under a pseudonym, 13-year-old plaintiff Daisy and her parents say the law, which prohibits people assigned male at birth from taking part in girls' sports, runs counter to recent rulings that LGBTQ people are protected by Title IX. They say it also deprives trans girls equal protection and violates their due process rights. "Playing sports makes me feel...

