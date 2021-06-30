Robinhood To Pay Record $70M FINRA Penalty

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit Robinhood Financial LLC with a record-setting $57 million fine and ordered it to pay $12.6 million in restitution on Wednesday over what the regulator called "systemic supervisory failures" that harmed millions of customers. The penalty resolves a range of allegations against the popular trading app related to its communications with customers, its management of options trading and service outages the platform experienced last year. Robinhood also received tens of thousands of written customer complaints that it failed to report to FINRA between January 2018 and December 2020, according to the regulator's announcement, which noted that...

