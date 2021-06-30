Norton Rose Hires Reed Smith Partner As US Head Of Fintech

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright poached a Reed Smith LLP partner to be its head of fintech in the United States, the BigLaw firm announced Wednesday. Stephen A. Aschettino joins Norton Rose's New York office as a partner after more than two decades in law and years of working with financial institutions, technology companies, payment processors, cryptocurrency issuers, startups and others in the growing payments space. He most recently led the payments technology team at Reed Smith, where he was part of the global fintech practice for about seven months. Aschettino told Law360 Pulse that nothing about Reed Smith led to his departure....

