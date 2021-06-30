Salesforce Prices $8B Offering To Fund Slack Acquisition

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based software maker Salesforce will use debt to help cover the costs of its $27.7 billion acquisition of workplace messenger Slack, saying Tuesday that it raised $8 billion through newly issued bonds with guidance from Wachtell. Salesforce.com Inc. sold $8 billion in senior notes, in an offering that also featured its first sustainability bonds. While the majority of the proceeds will be put toward funding the deal, $1 billion in sustainability bonds will be devoted to funding environmental and social projects like renewable energy and racial equality. "Salesforce intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS