Texas Justices Let CenterPoint Energy Injury Suit Proceed

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- In its last opinion of the term, a divided Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the Public Utility Commission of Texas does not have exclusive jurisdiction over an injury lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric LLC. CenterPoint was trying to get the state's high court to throw out of probate court tort claims blaming improperly designed power lines for the electrocution death of Glenn Wood Higgins, a good Samaritan who was electrocuted after he stopped to aid the victims of a wreck that downed a CenterPoint power line. CenterPoint argued the PUC must hear the claims first because Higgins' family raised issues related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS