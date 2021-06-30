Verizon-Tracfone Will Fortify Prepaid Mobile Plans, FCC Told

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has hinted that it is concerned about Verizon's plan to pick up TracFone Wireless, but the mobile behemoth assured the agency recently that it's not pursuing the merger in order to hike up prices but to "emerge as a competitive force in the prepaid sector." The agency is still mulling whether to approve the transaction, which would see Verizon take over ownership of TracFone from Mexico's American Movil for a price tag that could reach $6.9 billion. On Friday, Verizon met with acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to discuss its intentions. In an ex parte filing detailing...

