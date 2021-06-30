Texas Court Strikes Law That Yanked Houston's Water Rights

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appeals court ruled Wednesday that a state law that would have stripped Houston of its interest in an unbuilt water reservoir was unconstitutionally retroactive, siding with a lower court that protected the city's interests. Two justices on a three justice panel upheld Houston's 70% interest in water rights at an unbuilt reservoir on Allens Creek, which has suffered numerous setbacks since permits were first issued decades ago to the city and its partner, the Brazos River Authority. The court said that a law passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019 to transfer the city's interests to that partner...

