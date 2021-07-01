Zip Line Injury Suit Revived By Iowa High Court

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has given a man injured in a zip line accident another shot at holding liable the ski resort where he was injured, finding that the waiver he signed doesn't preclude his claims that the site was "willful, wanton or reckless." The judges on Wednesday reversed a summary judgment in favor of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, but affirmed judgment for Challenge Quest LLC, which made the zip line, in Thomas Lukken's suit against both entities. According to the suit, Lukken was at Mt. Crescent in 2016 when he used the zip line, but the operator at the bottom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS