Deadline For Implementing Anti-Robocall Technology Arrives

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- As of Wednesday, major U.S. voice service providers were required to adopt technology meant to weed out illegally masked call traffic. Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said in a Wednesday statement the call authentication framework known as STIR/SHAKEN that took effect June 30 will go a long way toward culling scammers from phone networks. "While there is no silver bullet in the endless fight against scammers, STIR/SHAKEN will turbo-charge many of the tools we use in our fight against robocalls: from consumer apps and network-level blocking to enforcement investigations and shutting down the gateways used by international...

