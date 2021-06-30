Ulta, Mary Kay Hit With Suits Over Virtual Try-On Tools

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics company Mary Kay and beauty retailer Ulta have been hit with proposed class actions in Illinois state court by consumers claiming that virtual try-on features on the companies' websites unlawfully scan and use their facial geometry without their informed consent. The lawsuits filed last week allege that Mary Kay Inc.'s online "MirrorMe" feature, which allows consumers to virtually "try on" various cosmetic products, and several virtual beauty programs on Ulta Beauty Inc.'s website collect and use their geometric facial data in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The features help customers see how certain products might look on...

