Apple Hit With Biometric Suit Over Products' ID Features

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Apple has been hit with an Illinois state court lawsuit by a proposed class of consumers who say the "Touch ID" and "Face ID" features on the technology giant's iPhones, iPads and MacBooks violate Illinois privacy law by collecting their biometric data without their informed consent. Lead plaintiffs and Illinois residents David Barnett, Ethel Burr and Michael Henderson allege that Apple has extracted their biometric information for those features, which use fingerprint and facial recognition technology as a means of authentication, without first obtaining their written permission, as required by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Apple also failed to make BIPA-required disclosures...

