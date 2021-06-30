NJ Greenlights 2.6MW Worth Of Offshore Wind Projects

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- New Jersey on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for developers to build out two more offshore wind projects in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing the state nearly halfway to its goal of adding 7,500 megawatts of offshore capacity by 2035. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awarded capacity to two different companies for a combined 2,658 megawatts. The board, in a unanimous vote, greenlit a 1,510 megawatts joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US LLC, as well as a 1,148 megawatt project spearheaded by Ørsted. The awards are the second and third from the state, and bring...

