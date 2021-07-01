Ind. Malpractice Law Covers Man Harmed By Opiate Patient

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court ruled that the state's Medical Malpractice Act is broad enough to include as a "patient" a man whose wife and daughter were killed by a car driven by an actual patient of a physician and clinic that prescribed the motorist opiates, responding to a question from the Seventh Circuit. The court's decision on Wednesday means that a person outside the traditional "physician-patient relationship" but still injured by a doctor's professional carelessness can demand money from the Indiana Patient's Compensation Fund, a reserve set up to pay out in instances of malpractice where damages exceed an individual doctor's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS