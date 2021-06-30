Pa. Justices Throw Out Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction on Wednesday as it found that the disgraced comedian had been improperly prosecuted after being promised immunity in order to force him to testify in a civil case brought by his victim. The justices ruled that prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia, who brought charges against Cosby in December 2015 for allegedly assaulting onetime Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand more than a decade earlier, were bound by a deal struck by a former district attorney who promised not to prosecute Cosby as he faced a civil suit from Constand over the...

