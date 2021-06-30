Whole Foods Ducks Vanilla Almond Milk False Ad Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods Market Inc. on Wednesday escaped a proposed class action in California federal court alleging it misleads consumers about the vanilla content of its almond milk after the judge ruled the packaging would not lead reasonable consumers to conclude the vanilla flavoring comes exclusively from vanilla extract. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar threw out claims by Jennifer Fahey, saying her complaint does not allege facts sufficient to support her allegations that 365 Everyday Value Organic Vanilla Almondmilk Beverage is misleadingly labeled, but granted leave to amend out of an abundance of caution. Judge Tigar noted that several other courts, including in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS