After AMG Loss, FTC Can't Get Money Award In False-Ad Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Federal Trade Commission's power to seek court-ordered restitution, a California federal judge said the FTC fell short in using another part of its statute to recover money in a false-ad case. The agency was trying to recover funds from a couple behind a multilevel marketing agency accused of bilking consumers out of millions. But in an April decision dubbed AMG, the high court struck down its well-worn power to obtain monetary relief through injunctions — a major setback for the consumer protection agency. Nonetheless, the FTC argued that it could still...

