Bravo Can't Duck Model's Privacy Suit, Calif. Panel Says

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court affirmed Tuesday a decision refusing to toss claims that Bravo Media and Ryan Seacrest's production company violated a model's privacy by filming her changing backstage without permission and then using the footage in the Bravo reality show "Shahs of Sunset." In a 28-page opinion written by Justice Maria E. Stratton, a unanimous three-judge panel held that although model Kiara Belen's claims arise from the production of the reality show, which is an activity protected by the First Amendment, Belen has shown "a probability of success" and will win her claims that her privacy rights were violated when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS