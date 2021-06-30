ICE Detention Facilities Struggled To Quarantine, GAO Finds

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities struggled to quarantine detainees during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of infrastructure limitations, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report published Wednesday found, providing Congress and the public with a deeper understanding of pandemic conditions. The GAO report, which offered no recommendations to ICE, examined the agency's policies and procedures for responding to the virus, and looked at the implementation of those policies at six select detention facilities. It found that while ICE had developed COVID-19 protocols for intake processing, screening, testing and social distancing, some of its facilities reported that it was sometimes difficult...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS