4th Circ. Upholds Illegal Reentry Law's Constitutionality

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed the constitutionality of a federal illegal reentry law, dismissing a Honduran immigrant's claim that it unlawfully allows an administrative agency, rather than a jury, to establish an element of a crime and incorporates the facts supporting a removal order. The appellate court's Wednesday holding was a rebuke to Gustavo Perez-Paz, who was charged with reentering the U.S. while a prior deportation order was in effect. A three-judge panel denied Perez-Paz's constitutional challenge to U.S.C. Section 1326 but remanded his case for resentencing after finding that an Eastern District of Virginia judge's 42-month sentence was "procedurally unreasonable" because it failed...

