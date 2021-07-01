Ill. Jury Awards Record $5.7M For Ex-Biz Partner's Theft

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court jury awarded a record $5.7 million on Wednesday to a man who accused a former business partner of pilfering millions of dollars from their insurance company, locking him out of the business and diverting company assets to personal accounts. The Whiteside County jury gave its award, which includes $2.5 million in punitive damages, to 67-year-old Nyle Anderson over claims that his former business partner Frank Nelson unlawfully misrepresented their company Anderson Wilkins Lowe Life Insurance Brokers Inc.'s financial condition, locked Anderson out of the business and steered millions of dollars in revenues to unrelated third parties and...

