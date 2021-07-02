NY Towns, Groups Call Renewable Project Siting Regs Scanty

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Towns from across New York state alongside several advocacy groups have launched a legal challenge seeking to invalidate new regulations intended to accelerate the siting and development of renewable energy projects, saying the rules prioritize speed over lawfulness. The towns of Copake, Cambria, Farmersville, Malone, Somerset and Yates, along with a coalition of bird conservation groups and several resident groups, joined together to tell a New York state court in Albany that the rules put out by the newly formed New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting violate the state's Environmental Quality Review Act because the office failed to sufficiently consider...

