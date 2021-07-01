Benesch Continues Growth With Chicago-Based IP Partner

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP has added an experienced intellectual property attorney with a focus on patent law as a partner in its Chicago office, continuing its strategy of aggressive lateral recruitment, the firm announced Wednesday. Mircea Tipescu joined Benesch's litigation practice after four years with Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. Tipescu told Law360 on Thursday that he joined the firm because of its strategic growth and entrepreneurial spirit. "Mircea is a strong addition to our team," Benesch IP Chair Kal Shah said in a statement. "He is a seasoned and versatile litigator and adapts his core strategy to fit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS