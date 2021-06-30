7th Circ. Won't Revive False Ad Claims Over Tainted Pet Food

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a proposed class action alleging Champion Petfoods USA Inc. misled consumers by claiming its dog food is regionally sourced and failing to disclose the food could contain trace amounts of heavy metals and barbiturates, finding that there isn't evidence the labels were misleading. In a 20-page published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the dog food maker and held that Wisconsin resident Scott Weaver failed to produce sufficient evidence to convince a reasonable jury that any of the labels on the dog food were false or misleading....

