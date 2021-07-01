November Trial Eyed For King & Spalding Atty's Firing Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given a tentative green light to an early November trial in a former King & Spalding LLP associate's suit claiming the firm fired him for raising ethical concerns. In a memo endorsement filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni indicated that a trial between former King & Spalding attorney David Joffe and the firm could possibly get off the ground in the fourth quarter of 2021, though she did not have a specific date established. "The court will request that the trial in this matter be scheduled to commence in early November," Judge Caproni said....

