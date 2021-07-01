Woman Sues Pittsburgh Judge Over Arrest In Parking Dispute

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The owner of a small private parking lot in Pittsburgh says a state magisterial district judge conspired with police to have her arrested in retaliation for her complaints and litigation about the judge's court using spaces in her lot without permission, in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court. Marsha Simonds, who owns the lot next to the court of Magisterial District Judge James J. Hanley Jr., says Judge Hanley had police arrest and cite her on false claims that she was loud and violent and refused to leave when she confronted a city employee for not using one of the spaces...

