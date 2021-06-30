In Shift, NCAA To Let Athletes Profit From Names And Images

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The NCAA said Wednesday it will suspend long-held amateurism rules prohibiting college athletes from being paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses starting on Thursday, allowing players across the country to capitalize on their publicity just as several state laws allowing such payments are set to take effect. The NCAA interim policy change will allow athletes in all 50 states to be paid for endorsements and sponsorships, in a move coming more than a year after California set off a wave of states to pass laws legalizing such deals as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The NCAA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS