Wyo. Court Won't Enjoin Biden's Already-Paused Lease Freeze

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge found he need not consider requests asking him to block the Biden administration's pause of new federal oil and gas leasing because another court's nationwide injunction largely grants the relief requested by the Equality State and industry groups. U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl said in a short order Wednesday that a Louisiana federal court's ruling less than three weeks ago that blocked the Biden administration's pause of new federal oil and gas leasing while litigation is ongoing rendered similar requests before the Wyoming court moot. In the same order, the court decided not to stay the...

