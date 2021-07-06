Biggest Illinois Decisions So Far In 2021

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court found potential coverage for biometric privacy claims in a tanning salon's insurance policy, while the Seventh Circuit issued a jurisdictional ruling that could prevent many businesses from litigating in federal court, marking some of this year's biggest decisions in the state. The Illinois Supreme Court's ruling on insurance coverage in litigation under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act in West Bend Mutual v. Krishna Schaumburg Tan was one of the court's most anticipated decisions. While plaintiffs and defendants in the biometric privacy space can find comfort in the court's finding of potential policy coverage for BIPA claims,...

