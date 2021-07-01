Ga. Power Can't End Cancer Suit Over Nuclear Plant Asbestos

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Georgia Power Co. can't get an early exit from claims it is liable for a contract worker's cancer allegedly caused by his exposure to asbestos at its nuclear power plant, Georgia appellate judges have ruled. The Georgia Court of Appeals said in a Wednesday opinion there are factual questions over whether Georgia Power had a duty to ensure its Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant was safe for Georgia insulator Colen Campbell when he worked on an insulation project there in the early 1970s. Campbell was employed by contractor North Brothers for the project, and Georgia Power contends the contractor was...

