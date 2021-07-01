SFO Must Detail Contact With US 'Fixer' In Unaoil Bribery Case

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 7:24 PM BST) -- An appeals court ordered the Serious Fraud Office on Thursday to disclose what contact its director and other officials had with an American "fixer" who represented potential suspects in its investigation into corruption in the Iraq oil industry by consultancy Unaoil. Court of Appeal Judge Timothy Holroyde said the SFO must make the disclosure ahead of an appeal by a Unaoil executive challenging his bribery conviction over allegations the white collar crime agency was party to an "unlawful" attempt to persuade two defendants to change their pleas before trial. The ruling means that the SFO must shed light on its dealings...

