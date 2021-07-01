Robert Kraft-Owned Paper Mill Wants Air Pollution Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina paper mill co-owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is pushing back on allegations it's polluting the air of a nearby community, saying the proposed class hasn't actually alleged violations of any permits. New-Indy Catawba LLC on Wednesday told a federal court that the proposed class had made numerous allegations about its supposed release of a flammable gas that smells like rotten eggs into the community, but that none were actionable. That's because none of those allegations indicated violations of the plant's state Clean Air Act permits, it said, arguing it's protected from litigation by what it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS