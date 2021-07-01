Kentucky Pipeline Explosion Suit Settles Before July Trial

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A group of energy companies that earlier this week asked the Texas Supreme Court to block a July trial in pipeline explosion litigation brought by more than a dozen Kentucky residents have told the court the underlying dispute is now settled. Texas Eastern Transmission LP, Spectra Energy Transmission Resources LLC, Spectra Energy Transmission Services LLC, Spectra Energy LLC and Enbridge (US) Inc. said Monday that the state's high court needed to step in and stop the case from proceeding to a July 5 trial in Houston. The companies alleged that the case didn't belong in Texas because the explosion happened in...

