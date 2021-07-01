ICE Agents, Texas Sheriffs Sue Biden Over Immigration Policy

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Four Texas sheriffs and a group of ICE officers have sued the Biden administration over temporary guidelines that narrowed the focus of U.S. immigration enforcement from anyone without authorization to only certain types of undocumented immigrants, including criminals and gang members. The Texas sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers represented by the Federal Police Foundation accuse President Joe Biden's administration in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court on Thursday of willfully violating federal laws requiring that certain undocumented immigrants be detained and removed from the country. Backed by the nonprofit organization Alliance for Free Citizens, which focuses on...

