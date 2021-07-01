Pa. Panel Revives Demolition Plan For Pittsburgh Block

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An appeals board improperly blocked a developer's plan to demolish several historic but condemned buildings in Downtown Pittsburgh and must reconsider if taking down one building safely requires blowing up three others, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Thursday. The three-judge panel said the Pittsburgh Board of Appeals didn't address reports from engineers hired by Troiani Group that claimed the demolition or unintended collapse of a six-story building on First Avenue might cause debris to fall onto three other structures Troiani owns along Market Street and cause a chain reaction of damage, meaning that all four buildings needed to come down....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS